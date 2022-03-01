ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Naya Rivera’s family settles wrongful death lawsuit nearly two years after tragic drowning

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIQp4_0eSc3DT000

A settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Naya Rivera’s family against Ventura County, California, following the tragic drowning of the actress at age 33.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey , on behalf of their 6-year-old son Josey , alleging that the actress’ death was preventable, as her boat did not comply with US Coast Guard safety standards.

Describing that the boat “was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats.”

Now their family attorney, Amjad M. Khan has declared that “all parties have entered into a global settlement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDWi6_0eSc3DT000 GettyImages

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” Attorney Khan stated, explaining that while “the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”

It was also reported that court documents referenced Lake Piru’s “deadly history,” claiming that there was not “a single sign anywhere” that warned about “the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and other debris that congest its waters due to the vastly changing water levels and winds.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uc2zZ_0eSc3DT000 GettyImages

The ‘Glee’ star was confirmed dead on July 13, 2020, after an unsuccessful search-and-rescue operation was conducted, later changing into a recovery mission following an extensive search.

Her body was found in the lake, and an autopsy ruled the cause of death to be accidental drowning. Authorities also determined that Rivera was able to save her son Josey, putting him back on the boat.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Wrongful Death Lawsuit#Us Coast Guard#Lake Piru#Gettyimages
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner

Former 2019 Miss USA winner and Extra correspondent Cheslie Kryst died by suicide. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Kryst's cause of death to PEOPLE on Feb. 1, just two days after her tragic passing in New York City. The medical examiner confirmed to CNN that Kryst suffered multiple blunt impact injuries. The New York Police Department is continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kryst's death, Det. Martin Brown confirmed Monday. Kryst was 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

'Mass homicide': Victims who died of suspected fentanyl overdoses identified

The Adams County coroner's office on Tuesday identified the five people who died Sunday in a Commerce City apartment of suspected fentanyl overdoses. The causes of death are yet to be confirmed pending toxicology results, according to an email from the coroner's office. But 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason previously said evidence suggests the people who died thought they took cocaine, but it was actually fentanyl.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Popculture

Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Confirms Widespread Belief About His Body After Death

A new autopsy report on Brian Laundrie's death confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the head. The 47-page report released Wednesday also confirmed several gruesome details about his final days and what happened to his remains while police searched for him. Laundrie was the fiancé of Gabby Petito, whose disappearance dominated headlines for weeks last summer before she was found dead at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her baby as prosecutors share postpartum search history

A US Coast Guard mother has been found guilty of murdering her five month old daughter at home in Alaska two years ago. An eight-person jury reached a decision in the case against the petty officer Katie Richard, who a judge said had a troubling internet search history.That included, “What do I do if I feel like I want to hurt my baby?” and “What do I do if I hate being a mom?” according to evidence presented in court last month. “It’s jarring,” Coast Guard Lt Cmdr Allison Murray, who was the prosecutor, told the court on Tuesday, “to hear this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy