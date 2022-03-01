ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Prince Albert ‘strongly condemns’ Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCw2G_0eSc3CaH00

Prince Albert of Monaco condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a statement on Monday. The statement, released by the Palais Princier, reads (translated to English), “H.S.H. Prince Albert II strongly condemns the invasion of Ukraine. His Serene Highness expresses his full solidarity with the Ukrainian population victim of the military operations and the bombardments and supports the calls for an immediate ceasefire.”

RELATED:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release statement on Ukraine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIXQD_0eSc3CaH00 Getty Images
Prince Albert strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a statement released on Feb. 28

“The Principality of Monaco reaffirms its attachment to respect for international law, sovereignty, integrity and independence of States. It considers that disagreements and conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy alone,” the statement continued. “The Sovereign Prince supports all initiatives aimed at the cessation of fighting, the return to consultation and the withdrawal of the Russian armed forces from the territory of Ukraine.”

The palace declared that “Monaco stands alongside the Ukrainian population and calls for respect for humanitarian law.” The Principality is also “ready to lend its support to the humanitarian organizations courageously engaged in the field,” and has adopted and implemented “procedures for the freezing of funds and economic sanctions identical to those adopted by most European States.”

Monaco is a playground for Russia’s wealthy, per The Wall Street Journal . According to Reuters , ﻿the marina and bay in the summer months are “filled with the superyachts of international billionaires, celebrities and oligarchs.”

Albert is one of the latest royals to speak out on the invasion of Ukraine, which began last week. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , as well as Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands for their recent messages of support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUcKo_0eSc3CaH00 Getty Images
The president of Ukraine thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on March 1 for their support

“Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens,” President Zelensky tweeted. “Good will triumph.”

In another tweet, he thanked the Dutch King and Queen “for their warm words of support.” The Ukrainian president wrote, “Olena and I are sincerely grateful to Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima @koninklijkhuis for their warm words of support to the people of Ukraine. We resist the invasive aggression. Today, more than ever, it is important for us to feel that we are not alone.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
King Willem Alexander
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kate Middleton#Russian#The Palais Princier#Ukrainian#Monaco#Principality#European#The Wall Street Journal#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy