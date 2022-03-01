Prince Albert ‘strongly condemns’ Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prince Albert of Monaco condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a statement on Monday. The statement, released by the Palais Princier, reads (translated to English), “H.S.H. Prince Albert II strongly condemns the invasion of Ukraine. His Serene Highness expresses his full solidarity with the Ukrainian population victim of the military operations and the bombardments and supports the calls for an immediate ceasefire.”

Getty Images Prince Albert strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a statement released on Feb. 28

“The Principality of Monaco reaffirms its attachment to respect for international law, sovereignty, integrity and independence of States. It considers that disagreements and conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy alone,” the statement continued. “The Sovereign Prince supports all initiatives aimed at the cessation of fighting, the return to consultation and the withdrawal of the Russian armed forces from the territory of Ukraine.”

The palace declared that “Monaco stands alongside the Ukrainian population and calls for respect for humanitarian law.” The Principality is also “ready to lend its support to the humanitarian organizations courageously engaged in the field,” and has adopted and implemented “procedures for the freezing of funds and economic sanctions identical to those adopted by most European States.”

Monaco is a playground for Russia’s wealthy, per The Wall Street Journal . According to Reuters , ﻿the marina and bay in the summer months are “filled with the superyachts of international billionaires, celebrities and oligarchs.”

Albert is one of the latest royals to speak out on the invasion of Ukraine, which began last week. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , as well as Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands for their recent messages of support.

Getty Images The president of Ukraine thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on March 1 for their support

“Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens,” President Zelensky tweeted. “Good will triumph.”

In another tweet, he thanked the Dutch King and Queen “for their warm words of support.” The Ukrainian president wrote, “Olena and I are sincerely grateful to Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima @koninklijkhuis for their warm words of support to the people of Ukraine. We resist the invasive aggression. Today, more than ever, it is important for us to feel that we are not alone.”