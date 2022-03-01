ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland happily hangs out with fan sitting next to him on a flight

By Rebecah Jacobs
 1 day ago

While a lot of celebrities might seem nicer in interviews than they are in real life, Tom Holland just proved he’s exactly as sweet as you’d think.

Last week, a fan named Sophia (@urfavsophiiiaa) took to TikTok to post a video of her real-life interaction with the Uncharted star, who was sitting next to her on a flight. Posted with the caption “unreal,” the video has amassed more than 31 million views and hundreds of thousands of comments from other fans who all say they are jealous of Sophia’s lucky seat assignment.

At first, Sophia edited the video to include music, which meant Holland’s words were not discernible. Later, at the request of viewers, she shared an unedited version of the video so that fans could hear what the actor had to say during their encounter.

“Hi, Minnie—I heard it’s your birthday,” Tom said in the video, making a birthday message for one of Sophia’s friends.“ You have a very good friend here. She asked me to do a video for you for your birthday so I hope you have a wonderful day, I hope you enjoy yourself and I’ll speak to you soon.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a fan was able to spot Holland while traveling as the star has been on the move lately promoting his latest film, Uncharted .

Plus, on top of his busy press schedule, he flew to Rome to surprise his girlfriend, Zendaya , while she was there for work, which obviously required even more travel.

Having to take flights multiple times a week while doing interviews back to back has to be draining, so being in a bad mood would be more than understandable. That’s exactly why Tom Holland helping a fan out with a birthday video for a friend is so impressive, proving he’s just as nice in person as he is on camera.

