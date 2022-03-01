Forest Grove Police Log: Feb. 11-17, 2022

This week's calls include: a stolen CPAP machine, a harried bartender and obscene graffiti.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Feb. 11

Swing shift officers located a man with an outstanding felony warrant walking along Maple Street. He was arrested. A short while later, police found yet another wanted man walking near 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street. He, too, was arrested. Not to be outdone, night shift officers located and arrested a woman with an outstanding felony warrant at a hotel on Pacific Avenue During that same call, another man was arrested, this time for violating a restraining order. All were lodged at the jail.

A caller reported a juvenile on a skateboard lost control and ran into their garage door.

A caller reported a semi-truck struck the awning of the caller's building while turning. Parties exchanged information; police determined nothing criminal had occurred.

Saturday, Feb. 12

A local care facility reported an unknown person was knocking on their back door and rummaging through their trash. On arrival, officers found a woman in possession of an expensive CPAP machine she had procured from the facility's storage closet. She was arrested and lodged at the jail for burglary and theft.

A caller reported someone stole approximately $1,000 worth of building materials. Police are investigating.

Night shift officers responded to a location along the railroad tracks where a vehicle was found just inches away from sliding into a full drainage ditch. On arrival, police found the underage driver heavily inebriated, barely able to communicate. Due to extreme intoxication, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Sunday, Feb. 13

A local restaurant reported a drunken male was harassing the bartender and refusing to leave when asked. On police contact, the man agreed to move along, and officers assisted in ensuring he returned home safely.

A concerned caller requested police check on a friend after they reportedly made concerning suicidal comments. Police contacted the friend and found them visibly intoxicated, but not in any distress or experiencing any suicidal ideation.

A local convenience store reported an unruly customer, asking that they be formally trespassed. Officers located the man nearby and advised him he was forbidden to return to the location.

Monday, Feb. 14

A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for driving along E Street with no headlights or taillights in the middle of the night. On contact, police found an underage youth had taken their grandmother's vehicle, without permission, on a joyride to a friend's house, along with a pocketful of reefer. They were referred to juvenile services for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, minor in possession, and no operator's license.

Police responded to a local store where an escalating verbal dispute was underway. On arrival, police found two men challenging one another to a fight, but no actual threats or blows had been exchanged. They agreed to leave the location. No crime.

Police responded to a local store where two separate instances of shoplifting were reported; one of the alleged thieves was detained by loss prevention. Officers are investigating.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

A caller reported an unknown suspect stole a child's bicycle from in front of one of the local schools. Officers were able to identify the suspect using security video and later located the individual in possession of the bike. During the investigation, police also found the same man was the culprit in a recent theft of returnable cans. He admitted to both thefts and was issued a heavy citation, and the loot was returned to their respective owners.

A caller reported two individuals were loading a truck with items from a neighbor's yard. Officers tracked down the neighbor, who advised he was moving out and that the pair had permission to take the items. Police also found that one of the individuals had a pair of outstanding misdemeanor warrants; he was cited and released.

A man came into the police station, stating he was experiencing a medical emergency. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

A patrol officer spotted a vehicle driven by a man known to have a suspended license near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Maple Street. It was further found he was in violation of a release agreement. He was arrested.

A caller reported an array of obscene images had been spray-painted on vehicles and a sign near the university. Police received numerous reports of graffiti and various locations around town, including nearly all of the local parks. Police are investigating.

A caller reported a possible drug deal going down at a residence near 22nd Avenue in the middle of the afternoon. Police located a group of juveniles who were out enjoying the sunshine. No evidence of drug or criminal activity was found.

Thursday, Feb. 17

A local dispensary reported an angry customer was attempting to break their windows with a skateboard. Officers arrived and trespassed the now former customer from the location. No damage was discovered.

A local hotel reported a man checked out and left behind several license plates. Officers are investigating.

A caller reported the catalytic converter from their vehicle had been stolen overnight. Police are investigating.

