Premier League

Oleksandr Zinchenko handed the captain's armband for Manchester City's FA Cup victory at Peterborough by regular skipper Fernandinho on an emotional night for the Ukrainian star amid Russian invasion

By Kieran Gill
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Fernandinho refused the Manchester City captaincy on Tuesday night, instead telling his club to give the armband to Oleksandr Zinchenko before he walked out with the Ukrainian flag at Peterborough.

Pep Guardiola described it as a great gesture of support for the 25-year-old left back, whose homeland is under siege from Russian forces.

When City announced their line-up an hour before kick-off, they named Fernandinho as captain. But the 36-year-old Brazilian told Guardiola he wanted Zinchenko to lead the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoRjC_0eSc34bi00
Oleksandr Zinchenko skippered Manchester City for their win over Peterborough 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KamcK_0eSc34bi00
The 25-year-old (second from the left) was handed the captains armband by Fernandinho

‘Our captain decided to give the captain’s armband to him to show how important is the situation,’ Guardiola said.

‘All of the club is behind this gesture, behind our captain, to represent his country.’

This was his first game for City since the war broke out in Ukraine. He and Peterborough captain Frankie Kent walked out of the tunnel holding his country’s flag together.

Fernandinho previously spent eight seasons with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PfRE_0eSc34bi00
Zinchenko managed to put his off-the-pitch turmoil to the side and played well 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7gHg_0eSc34bi00
Pep Guardiola says the club were behind Fernandinho's decision to hand over the armband 

City’s Jack Grealish, who scored his side’s second goal in a 2-0 win, said of Zinchenko: ‘He is such a big character in the squad and has unbelievable quality. He is so under-rated as a player.

'We have had to be there for him. It has been an extremely difficult time for him and for everyone associated with Ukraine. But he came out and captained the side. I think he did brilliantly.’

On City’s display, Guardiola said: ‘Apart from the first six minutes of the second half, the rest was really good. We knew how aggressive they are.’

‘Mahrez is paying the best of his career. We know the quality he has and he loves to play football. Jack has come back from injury and is at a real good level.

‘The victory was important. We have a duty to our fans, who have come a long way to get here.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUA6M_0eSc34bi00
Fans in the stadium held flags in support of the Ukrainian defender on Tuesday evening 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQ863_0eSc34bi00
Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko hugged one another before kick-off on Saturday at Everton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYTuS_0eSc34bi00
Zinchenko and his wife Vlada Shcheglovam attend St Peter's Square to protest (above) 

Daily Mail

Norwich boss Dean Smith blasts 8.15pm kick-off time for FA Cup trip to Liverpool as it is 'TOO LATE' for travelling fans and says they 'have not been considered' with this month's Chelsea clash potentially moving to next week if either side progresses

Norwich boss Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side's FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield, saying an 8.15pm kick-off is 'too late' for visiting fans. The Canaries head to Merseyside for the second time in 10 days to face a Liverpool team who won a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola
Jack Grealish
Frankie Kent
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
Daily Mail

The Premier League announces plans to show support to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion... with captains set to wear blue and yellow armbands and players and fans to 'take a moment of reflection' before each match this weekend

The Premier League has announced a show of support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend. Captains of all clubs will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours with fans encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.
CityXtra

Confirmed Line-Ups: Peterborough United vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Two 4-1 wins over Swindon Town and Fulham respectively have placed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City - once again - just two games from another trip to Wembley. The Catalan saw his side's four-year domination of the Carabao Cup officially end on Sunday evening, when Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties, so he will want to go full throttle and pick up his second FA Cup trophy.
Daily Mail

Chelsea face apprehension from rival clubs to deal with them this summer and could be hardballed in negotiations with prospective signings uneasy about joining given Roman Abramovich's connections with Vladimir Putin

Chelsea are facing apprehension from rival clubs about dealing with them in the summer transfer window. Sportsmail understands prospective signings are uneasy about joining Chelsea, given Abramovich’s connections with Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime. Abramovich has confirmed that he has put Chelsea up for sale and revealed that he...
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp hails 'incredible' Takumi Minamino and claims he delivered 'his best game' for Liverpool after scoring twice in their FA Cup win over Norwich... as Roy Keane says the Japanese forward 'deserves a lot of credit' for his Anfield display

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Takumi Minamino for his performance against Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening. Minamino bagged a brace to see Liverpool win 2-1 at home and secure a place in the quarter-final of the competition. Klopp said Wednesday night's fixture against Norwich was the...
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
Daily Mail

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko set to start in FA Cup on Tuesday - with manager Pep Guardiola insisting it 'will be good' for Ukrainian to play after emotional response to Russia's invasion

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to start Manchester City's FA Cup tie at Peterborough United on Tuesday night. Pep Guardiola praised the mental strength shown by the 25-year-old since Russia's full-scale invasion on his homeland, Ukraine, last week. A teary Zinchenko remained an unused substitute during City's victory at Everton on...
Daily Mail

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson insists his club and England need 'to be on the same page' to help Manu Tuilagi recover from his latest injury setback

England and Sale are set for crunch talks over how to best manage Manu Tuilagi after the juggernaut centre's latest injury blow. Tuilagi withdrew from Eddie Jones' side to face Wales last Thursday just hours after being named following the discovery of a small hamstring tear. The 30-year-old subsequently missed...
BBC

Guardiola highlights 'quality' as City progress

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's "quality" made the difference in the end as his side saw off a stubborn Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round. Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish proved enough to despatch the Championship's bottom-placed club and Guardiola was pleased with City's attacking output.
