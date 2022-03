INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- Browns General Manager Andrew Berry spoke to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday afternoon. Berry was asked about a wide variety of topics, including Baker Mayfield, David Njoku, Jadeveon Clowney, and more. Berry told reporters they enter each offseason with the thought process the team is an expansion team. "We look at really every possibility, every player opportunity, and try to match it to our resources and cost. We really try to be as opportunistic as possible," Berry said.

