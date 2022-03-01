WVU Greenbrier County Extension Seeking AmeriCorps Members For Energy Express Summer Program

RONCEVERTE (WVDN) – Energy Express, West Virginia University Extension’s award-winning literacy program, is returning this summer to bring reading and nutrition education to children across West Virginia. The program is currently seeking individuals to serve as community coordinators and mentors for sites in Greenbrier County. Sites will be located at Alderson, Frankford, Rainelle, and White Sulphur Springs.

AmeriCorps members are needed to serve as community coordinators and caring mentors for children in the program. Members will serve for six weeks during the summer, from June 20-July 29 for the Energy Express program, plus additional time for training and set up before the program begins. Training will be on June 9 and 10 in Morgantown, and the week of June 13-17 will give members and volunteers time to set up, plan and meet children before the program begins.

It takes a community to make Energy Express a beneficial part of children’s summers. Youths, AmeriCorps members and other volunteers work together with site supervisors to create a meaningful experience for children entering first through sixth grade—particularly in rural and low-income communities.

Along with providing a rewarding personal experience, AmeriCorps members earn an education award, living allowance and service hours. College students who serve as mentors are eligible to receive a $1,374.60 educational award, $2,350 living allowance and 300 service hours.

Mentors who participate in Energy Express also gain leadership skills and personal growth, as well as create meaningful relationships within your community.

To be eligible to serve as an AmeriCorps volunteer, you must be at least 18 years old before June 9, 2022. Applications are available now and will stay open until all positions are filled. Contact the Greenbrier County Extension office at 304-647-7408 for any further information or questions.

Interested applicants can sign up online. For more information, visit energyexpress.wvu.edu.

