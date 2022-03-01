ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Giles: Education and training unlock Vermont’s workforce potential

This commentary is by Scott Giles, president and CEO of the Vermont Student Assistance Corp.

The Vermont Student Assistance Corp. has been here for Vermont students for more than half a century. We were founded in 1965 upon the belief that education and training lie at the heart of ensuring social and economic equity for all Vermonters.

Since our very first day, that principle has driven us to fiercely advocate for learners of all ages and push for programs that we know make education and training more attainable, equitable, and achievable.

In January, Gov. Phil Scott made a strong commitment to expanding educational and training opportunities. He noted, and we agree, that Vermont’s workforce development, affordable higher education, more internship opportunities, and renewed emphasis on trades training for Vermonters is critical to building the Vermont economy of the future.

Ongoing and increasing support for initiatives led by VSAC, including 802 Opportunity and Advancements Grants, are vital elements of our workforce development strategy. Investing wisely in these education and training programs creates huge dividends for Vermont families and for the state’s economy.

We have all experienced these past two years as ones of remarkable disruption, adaptability and innovation. The ongoing pandemic continues to require us to adapt how we learn, to find new ways to support each other, and encourage employers and employees to be creative in the evolving workplace.

The pandemic created tremendous uncertainty for many Vermonters — some lost jobs, some had their education plans derailed by illness or finances, while others reevaluated their life goals and career paths. Frontline workers, teachers and health care providers have all been stretched to their limits.

Through it all, it remains clear that education is among the most powerful tools during periods of uncertainty and disruption. Vermonters with higher levels of education and training were less likely to lose their jobs. And if they did lose them, they were more likely to be employed again quickly.

Throughout the pandemic, unemployment for college graduates and those with postsecondary training has been less than half that for Vermonters with a high school diploma or less.

That’s why we are committed to working with the Legislature and state leaders on the following:

  • Allocate $10 million to reduce education costs for those working toward jobs in the trades, such as commercially licensed drivers, plumbers, welders, health care workers, and those seeking a nursing degree to fill one of the state’s critical needs.
  • Increase by $1 million VSAC’s Advancement Grants to help adults enroll in training programs for higher-wage careers like licensed nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians, line workers and web programmers.
  • Add $1.5 million in funding to expand eligibility for more Vermonters to take advantage of the highly successful 802 Opportunity program, which offers two years of tuition-free education at Community College of Vermont. Currently, any Vermonter with a family adjusted gross income of less than $50,000 per year qualifies. The additional funding would raise that level to less than $75,000.

Education is the greatest equalizer when it comes to economic opportunity. Education and training beyond high school are required for Vermont’s most high-demand, high-wage jobs — the jobs that Vermonters want, and the jobs that our employers need to fill.

If passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, these proposals and others will be a game-changer for thousands of Vermonters. We are grateful for the support we have received and are committed to continuing to work to ensure that all Vermonters have access to the education and training they need to succeed in the post-pandemic 21st-century economy.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Scott Giles: Education and training unlock Vermont’s workforce potential .

