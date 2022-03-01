ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive arrested 2 months after police chase

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocaPO_0eSc2UGK00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A man wanted for leading officers on a high-speed chase through Lawrence is in custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office didn’t say when they took 48-year-old Ty Alexander of Baldwin City into custody, but did say he’d been captured.

Alexander was wanted for felony fleeing and eluding officers, aggravated assault, and other crimes stemming from the Dec. 29, chase. They’d been searching for him for two months.

Deputies said Alexander ran from them and it turned into a high-speed pursuit on 23rd Street from eastern Lawrence to the west side of town.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

