News Release — At-large DC Council member Anita Bonds. Eviction record sealing and anti-discrimination provisions in housing are among the strongest in the nation. Washington, D.C. – Yesterday, At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds, Chairperson of the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration, moved into law a measure that provides permanent due process protections for renters in the District. This bill, entitled the “Eviction Record Sealing Authority and Fair Tenant Screening Amendment Act of 2021,” includes many crucial provisions, including the requirement that housing providers provide written notice of legal proceedings to tenants in all nonpayment of rent cases and the requirement that Court eviction records of all cases that are resolved in the favor of the housing provider must be sealed after three years.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO