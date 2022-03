A new grocery store is opening in Oak Park on Broadway this week, providing a vital access point to affordable and healthy foods in a historically underresourced neighborhood. Rancho San Miguel Market will open its doors at 4401 Broadway on Wednesday, filling the void left by the closure of Food Source in March 2020. Operated by the employee-owned company PAQ Inc., Rancho San Miguel Market was originally scheduled to open in October, but delayed because of pandemic-related supply chain issues.

