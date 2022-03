The 2022 Chevy Equinox has been determined to be one of the most comfortable vehicles available to buy for under $30,000 by the automotive editors over at Kelley Blue Book. The automotive research firm recently published a list o the ’10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000′, which broke down what it feels are the most spacious, quiet and smooth-riding vehicles on the market today. The 2022 Chevy Equinox was sixth on the list, just ahead of the highly touted 2022 Honda Accord and the ultra-spacious 2022 Subaru Outback.

