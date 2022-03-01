ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Buckeyes earn Big Ten honors for women’s basketball

By Justin Holbrock
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State senior guard Taylor Mikesell and junior guard Jacy Sheldon were both selected to the All-Big Ten First Team by both the coaches and media, with Sheldon being a unanimous choice by the coaches.

The media also selected senior guard Braxtin Miller as an honorable mention while sophomore guard Rikki Harris represented Ohio State as the Sportsmanship Award Honoree.

Mikesell, one of the 10 national finalists for the Ann Myers-Drysdale Award for best shooting guard, had 25 games in double figures this season as she led the Buckeyes in scoring during conference play (19.9 points per game) and was second on the team in scoring throughout the season (19.1 ppg).

Sheldon, one of 37 athletes in the nation on the 2021-22 Wade Watch List for national player of the year, scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season. She also scored in double figures in 25 games this season as she leads the team in scoring (19.4 points per game) and is second in scoring in conference play (19.7 ppg).

