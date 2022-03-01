Austin man arrested, faces charges for actions during Jan. 6 insurrection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Federal law enforcement arrested an Austin man who is believed to have participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection and riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Geoffrey Samuel Shough, 37, was “among the crowd of rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He was captured on video waving a Texas flag and wearing a jacket over what appeared to be a body armor vest, a ballistic-style helmet, goggles, and hard-knuckle gloves.”

The DOJ said Shough was charged with civil disorder and “related offenses” in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia.

Federal authorities believe Shough was part of the group that was outside the Senate wing door at 2:45 p.m., and then “overwhelmed” U.S. Capitol Police officers and entered the building.

FBI field offices in San Antonio and Washington D.C. are investigating the case. The DOJ said more than 750 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and more than 253 of them have been charged with “assaulting or impeding law enforcement.”

