Sabres’ Jack Quinn, Vinnie Hinostroza return to practice

Good news for the Buffalo Sabres.

Forwards Jack Quinn and Vinnie Hinostroza joined the team for practice Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Quinn hasn’t played since January 20 due a lower-body injury that he suffered in his second career NHL game. The 20-year-old has recorded two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in two games with the Sabres this season. He has tallied 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 24 games with the Rochester Americans this season.

Hinostroza, 27, hasn’t played since January 17 due to a lower-body injury. He has collected 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in 36 games with Buffalo this season.

Head coach Don Granato said after practice that they both could return to the lineup on Friday or Sunday.

The Sabres travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Face-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

