Sabres’ Jack Quinn, Vinnie Hinostroza return to practice

By Kyle Evans
 1 day ago
Good news for the Buffalo Sabres.

Forwards Jack Quinn and Vinnie Hinostroza joined the team for practice Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Quinn hasn’t played since January 20 due a lower-body injury that he suffered in his second career NHL game. The 20-year-old has recorded two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in two games with the Sabres this season. He has tallied 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 24 games with the Rochester Americans this season.

Hinostroza, 27, hasn’t played since January 17 due to a lower-body injury. He has collected 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in 36 games with Buffalo this season.

Head coach Don Granato said after practice that they both could return to the lineup on Friday or Sunday.

The Sabres travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Face-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

FingerLakes1.com

Crunch double up Amerks, 6-3

The Syracuse Crunch scored three goals in the first period and three in the third to defeat the Rochester Americans, 6-3, on Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 21-of-24 shots to earn the win. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 22-of-27 shots for the Amerks before being relieved by Aaron Dell, who made five saves.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Jack Quinn to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that they have reassigned forward Jack Quinn to the Rochester Americans. Quinn suffered a lower-body injury on January 20 in his second career NHL game and returned to practice with the Sabres Tuesday morning. In two NHL games, the 23-year-old has a goal and an...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau not interested in trading NHL second star of the week J.T. Miller unless Connor McDavid is the return

After yet another monster week in which he moved into the top ten in league scoring, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. Over the three-game stretch encompassing last week, Miller recorded eight total points, tallied multiple points in each game, and helped propel the Canucks back to just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs

TORONTO - Kyle Okposo detailed the mandate for the Sabres against a surging Toronto Maple Leafs offense that hopes to benefit from the return of its home crowd. "There's no [playing] on our heels tonight," Okposo said. "That's not how we win the game. We win the game by being on our toes and trying to go right after them. Obviously, we have to be conscious of what we're doing defensively, but if we're sitting back on our heels, they're just going to pick us apart.
NHL
numberfire.com

3 NHL FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 3/2/22

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal of risk, too. The right low-salary plays can give you good production while affording you more chances to roster high-salary studs.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres D Henri Jokiharju out week-to-week

The Buffalo Sabres released an updated injury report Tuesday, one that still includes Drake Caggiula and Malcolm Subban listed simply as “out” as they deal with long-term issues. Will Butcher, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jack Quinn are all now day-to-day, suggesting they’ll be back in the near future, while Henri Jokiharju has joined Colin Miller and Zemgus Girgensons in the week-to-week category.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, Leafs tied 1-1

For the first time in over two calendar years, the Buffalo Sabres are paying the Toronto Maple Leafs a visit at Scotiabank Arena. The blue and gold are trying to salvage the fifth and final game of a fruitless road trip.
NHL
