Diane Andrus puts her creativity to work in two different dimensions. In the two-dimensional world, she applies watercolor paints to paper to make flat images, mostly of animals and landscapes. She adds another dimension when she takes a slab of clay to make unique creatures. “You get a high from (making art),” she said. “You’re pleased when you’re done with it. It’s been such a part of my life.” The Villages Art League picked Andrus as its artist of the month for February. Andrus, who was also given the honor several years ago, gave a presentation at the beginning of the month about her art to the group, explaining how various pieces came to life.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO