Slain Maryland T-Mobile Worker Was Only Family Member With Income, Mom Says

By David Cifarelli
 1 day ago
The entrance to the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg Photo Credit: Google map

Support is surging for the family of a 23-year-old T-Mobile employee who was stabbed to death while working Lakeforest Mall.

More than $8,000 had been raised as of Tuesday, March 1 at the campaign, to cover the cost of Jose Alexander Maldonado’s funeral.

Jose was the only one in his family with an income, according to his mom, Silvia.

"I will always remember my son as a kind loving person with a smile always on his face no matter what," she writes on the campaign.

"A person who had hope and dreams for me and his brother his dreams were to buy me a house and finish paying his first brand new car due to that Jose was the only one with the income we are left with nothing to be able to pay for his funeral expenses."

Maldonado was allegedly killed by 25-year-old Trenton Flowers-Jackson, who repeatedly stabbed him at the T-Mobile store. Flowers-Jackson was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 26, and has since been charged with first-degree murder.

