DirecTV plans to drop RT America from lineup

DirecTV is the latest entity to cut ties with Russia Today, the state-owned, English-language Russian TV network, amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine."In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately," the television distributor told Axios in a statement on Tuesday. The European Union has also announced plans to blacklist the Russian TV network as well as the state-owned news agency Sputnik.“Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s...
