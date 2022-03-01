ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

A Place for Students

kvie.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGo inside a new “Wellness Center” at a San Jose high school, which offers students a...

vids.kvie.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Health
Local
California Health
San Jose, CA
Education
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
City
Reedley, CA
Local
California Education
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

White House lays out new COVID plan, will begin stockpiling tests and pills

The Biden administration plans to begin stockpiling millions of at-home tests and pills for COVID-19 treatment, as part of a new 96 page plan that charts the future of the federal efforts to confront the pandemic. "We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19. Because of the significant...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose High School
CBS News

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as 2,000 civilian deaths blamed on Russia's invasion

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky vowed Wednesday that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that increasingly appeared to be Vladimir Putin's strategy. Zelensky said almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy