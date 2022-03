NASCAR is a fickle mistress. One moment, a driver is having the race of their life, or even just having a good race… then BAM!. Chase Elliott had one of those moments at the Auto Club Speedway during Stage 1. It is never good to find yourself in the wall. However, while the No.9 led some laps early, that’s exactly what happened. While these new Next Gen cars have better brakes, a lower profile, and a host of other improvements, sometimes you gotta test the limits. Elliott seemed to be doing that as he came around a turn.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO