Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: Our son, 33 and divorced, is now surprised that we are less than enthusiastic with his recent announcement of a wedding in one month. He has been with this new girlfriend for two years, living together. They talked about getting married and decided to do it during the pandemic to keep it low-cost and to have a way to exclude inviting members of her family — and most of his as well. The girl is 27 and out of work for a full year, posts endlessly on her Instagram page and is trying to make it as a “life coach.” He provides rent, food, etc., enabling her to pursue her dream. He says he is in love and she makes him happy.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO