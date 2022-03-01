ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana reports 532 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

By Matt Adams
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 532 new COVID-19 cases along with 37 deaths in its latest update.

The state also said COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped under 800.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals.

What steps the CDC says Central Indiana counties should take to prevent COVID

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.4% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.6% of samples.

The agency said 1,107 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,756,036 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,684,599 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses.

    Image via Indiana Department of Health
    The COVID-19 transmission map for February 16, 2022 (left) compared to February 23, 2022 (right)
    Development of the state’s coronavirus transmission map from October 7, 2020, through Feb. 23, 2022.

The County Metric map shows 4 Indiana counties in Red, with 42 in Orange, 43 in Yellow and 3 in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Experts say new metrics ‘make sense’ for relaxing masks indoors

The latest hospitalization numbers show 792 total COVID-19 patients: 631 confirmed and 161 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 25% of ICU beds and 81.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

Indiana has reported 1,682,222 total positive cases and 21,990 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 890 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

