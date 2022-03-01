Pro Football Hall of Famer and longtime analyst Troy Aikman – who is expected to leave his role at Fox Sports NFL for ESPN – say's he'd "love nothing more" than to continue to work with Joe Buck.

"We have a great friendship. We really do," Aikman told WFAA Monday of the play-by-play talent who has worked alongside him since 2002. "We've been through a lot. We've been through a lot in our profession, but we've also been through a lot in our personal lives.... I mean he truly is one of my best friends."

Aikman is close to joining ESPN as the lead analyst for "Monday Night Football," according to multiple reports last week .

COWBOYS: Team reveals QB Dak Prescott h offseason shoulder surgery

“There’s probably more that could be said, and I think maybe it will in the right time," Aikman continued. "But there’s been some disappointment on how maybe that was taken for granted by some. He’s been a fantastic partner. In my opinion, he’s the best in the business, and yeah, I’d love nothing more than to continue to work with him.”

The New York Post reported that Aikman will sign a five-year deal expected "to approach or exceed the neighborhood of Tony Romo’s $17.5 million per year contract."

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Troy Aikman, expected to leave for ESPN, would 'love nothing more' than continue to work with Joe Buck