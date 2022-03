A study revealed a new way to keep, mosquitoes, one of the deadliest threats in the world, away. A group of scientists from the Unversity of Washington has found out that mosquitoes are usually flying towards specific colors such as red, orange, black, and cyan, after detecting a telltale gas from our breaths. And the little creatures often ignore colors like green, purple, blue, and white.

