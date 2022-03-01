ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Finland has shifted to 'secular religion,' 'postmodernism,' says Finnish bishop on trial for intolerance

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuhana Pohjola, a bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Mission Church of Finland, is on trial in his home country for questioning his church's participation in an LGBT pride event. The bishop is being tried alongside Päivi Räsänen, former chairwoman of Finland's Christian Democrats Party and mother of five. Pohjola...

