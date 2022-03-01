ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oracle, AZ

Deadly wreck near Oracle, Hardy Roads

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
A motorcyclist died Tuesday in an Oracle Road wreck.

According to Oro Valley police, the crash happened on southbound Oracle near Hardy Road.

No one else was injured.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

