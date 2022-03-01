Watch live as US nuclear commander testifies to House panel amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

US nuclear commander Admiral Charles Richard is testifying to the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday (1 March).

The hearing comes days after Russia put its nuclear arsenal on “high alert” following the worldwide response to Vladimir Putin ’s invasion of Ukraine .

President Putin’s order to “transfer deterrence forces of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty” has raised the threat of tensions boiling over into nuclear warfare.

Admiral Richard is expected to Congress alongside Four-star General James Dickinson and General Glen VanHerck.

