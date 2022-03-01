ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian teenager reflects on her experiences of Russian invasion: ‘I woke up to sirens’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Ukrainian teenager Liza Chernobay has been reflecting on her experience during the first few days of Russia 's invasion.

The 19-year-old has spent the last six years studying at a school in Gloucestershire in England but was living with her parents in central Kyiv when Vladimir Putin's war began last Thursday.

"I woke up to sirens and this was the moment I was most scared in my life. We're not too far away from the capital now," Liza explained.

She added that her family have not yet "escaped" Ukraine and is unsure what she'll do next.

