Sturgis, MI

Warning on powdered infant formula expanded after death

By NBC 10 NEWS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says a powdered infant formula warning has expanded after an illness associated with the exposed formula contributed to a death. The CDC has linked a Cronobacter sakazakii illness to...

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning parents to avoid three different baby formula brands tied to four bacterial infections in infants. The FDA and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are currently investigating powdered infant formula produced in a facility in Sturgis, Michigan. In the new outbreak listing, the government agency reports that all four infants consumed the formula. The complaints include three cases of Cronobacter Sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection, all in infants.
