ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia orders shut down of country’s only independent TV channel and a liberal radio station

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LggHb_0eSbxpXK00

Russia has now ordered the shut down of the country’s only independent TV channel and a liberal radio station in a move that threatens to censor coverage of its invasion of Ukraine and leaves citizens with propaganda from state-run outlets as their only source of information.

On Tuesday, Russia’s media watchdog was ordered to “restrict access” to TV channel Dozhd TV and radio station Ekho Moskvy, after they were accused of spreading “deliberately false information” about Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

The prosecutor general’s office said that the two outlets were spreading “false information regarding the actions of Russian military personnel as part of a special operation” in Ukraine and were sharing “information calling for extremist activity, violence”.

Both websites appeared to have been taken down in Russia soon after the announcement, according to AFP .

While Russia’s state-owned media has been promoting President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda and his false justification for the war on Ukraine as a “special military operation” to “denazify” the country, the two news sources remained critical of Moscow and the attack on Ukraine.

The chief editor of Ekho Moskvy - one of the countries top and oldest radio stations - confirmed to the Associated Press that it had been taken off the air on Tuesday.

Dozhd TV, which translates as Rain TV, posted on Twitter that the Prosecutor General’s Office had demanded access be blocked to the two outlets and provided no details on what content it believes broke Russian laws.

“The notice Dozhd received after the blocking began did not identify specific materials that the Prosecutor General’s Office believes violate Russian laws,” the channel tweeted.

Dozhd TV said it will continue to report information through its social media channels.

“The rain continues to work. Our materials will be published in social networks (including on Twitter),” it tweeted on Tuesday evening local time.

“You can find Rain’s materials in Telegram, VKontakte, Facebook, Odnoklassniki, Instagram.”

Back in August, the TV station was labeled a “foreign agent” by Moscow when the channel was critical of Mr Putin in the lead-up to the election.

The shutdown comes six days after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine killing at least 136 Ukrainian civilians and bombing preschools and residential buildings as Mr Putin tries to take control of the capital Kyiv.

Russian officials threatened to shut down independent media within hours of Thursday’s declaration of war if the outlets did not tow the Kremlin’s official line about the attack.

Since then, the website for Current Time - a Russian TV channel launched by the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that was critical of Mr Putin - has gone offline.

Mr Putin has been trying to control the narrative around his invasion of Ukraine.

But Russian citizens have been pushing back against the propaganda, with huge protests breaking out across dozens of cities and demonstrators being arrested by the state’s police forces.

Russian forces also targeted Kyiv’s central TV broadcasting antenna on Tuesday in an attack that killed at least five people and struck the Holocaust memorial.

Ukraine’s main TV stations were thrown offline by the targeted attack.

Meanwhile, major tech companies and Western nations are limiting access to Russian networks overseas.

DirecTV became the latest to cut ties with Russia Today “effective immediately” on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of Google, TikTok, Facebook, and Microsoft which have all limited access to the state-owned TV network.

The EU also said it was developing tools to ban the “toxic and harmful disinformation” in Europe through Russia Today and state-owned news agency Sputnik, saying it will “no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Zelenskyy claims Putin living in ‘bubble’ and not getting ‘realistic’ information

Ukraine’s president has stated that Vladimir Putin needs to stop operating in an “informational bubble”, claiming that he’s being fed inaccurate information regarding the troops sent to invade last month.Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn’t believe the president of Russia has correct information about the 150,000 soldiers he sent to war a little under two weeks ago.To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Liberal Russian Radio Station Is Taken off Air - Editor

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy was taken off air on Tuesday, its editor Alexei Venediktov said, in a blow to one of the few remaining liberal media that the Kremlin has tolerated until now. The move came shortly after the prosecutor general's office demanded that access be restricted...
EUROPE
The Independent

Watch live footage of the Kyiv skyline amid Russia-Ukraine war

Live view of the Kyiv skyline as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky returned to his Kyiv office on Monday night.This was Mr Zelensky’s first visit to his office in the capital since Russia invaded Ukraine as he declared that he is “not hiding” from anyone and will stay in Ukraine.Overnight attacks and shelling continued in parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Sumy, and the Kyiv suburb Bucha faced heavy artillery fire last night, mayor Anatol Fedoruk said.To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Channel 3000

Journalists from Russia’s last independent news network are fleeing the country

Journalists from the last remaining independent news network in Russia have left the country for their own safety, one day after Russia instituted a digital roadblock against the network. The country’s Prosecutor General’s Office issued an order on Tuesday to restrict access to both TV Rain, also known as Dozhd,...
EUROPE
The Independent

‘I’m not hiding’: Zelensky back in his office in Kyiv for the first time since invasion

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky returned to his Kyiv office on Monday night, declaring that he is “not hiding” from anyone and will stay in Ukraine for as long as needed to win the war started by Russia.This was Mr Zelensky’s first visit to his office in the capital since Russia invaded Ukraine.Overnight attacks and shelling continued in parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Sumy, mayor Anatol Fedoruk said.To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click hereClick here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Watch live footage of the Kyiv skyline amid Russia-Ukraine warZelenskyy says Putin living ‘bubble’ and may not be getting ‘realistic’ informationZelensky warns continued shelling of nuclear power plant could be ‘end for Europe’
POLITICS
Daily Mail

PayPal, Zara and Samsung desert Russia: Business giants shut down services in the country as Great Cancellation of Putin continues

Several more major tech companies and retailers have shut down their operations in Russia as the 'Great Cancellation' of Vladimir Putin continues after the invasion of Ukraine. Samsung Electronics has become the latest high profile firm to suspended shipments to Russia over 'geopolitical developments', the firm said today. The South...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukrainian President Zelensky to address UK MPs about Russian invasion

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky is set to give an unprecedented virtual address to the House of Commons on Tuesday.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he had granted the request for Mr Zelensky to read a statement on the invasion by Russia in the chamber at 5pm.The leader, who has won praise for his stirring messages to the Ukrainian people, will be beamed in on TV screens seen by MPs.To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click hereClick here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Zelensky says missiles hit Vinnytsia’s airport and reiterates demand for no-fly zone‘People will die because of you’: Zelensky attacks NatoZelensky fights back tears after being asked about family
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antenna Tv#Radio Stations#Dozhd Tv#Russian#Afp#The Associated Press#Rain Tv
Fox News

Russia shuts down two independent news outlets over coverage of Ukraine invasion

Two independent news outlets who have refused to toe the Kremlin's line following Russia's invasion of Ukraine were forced off the air this week. Russian authorities accused Ekho Moskvy, one of the country’s oldest radio stations, and Dozhd, Russia’s top independent TV channel, of "false information regarding the actions of Russian military personnel as part of a special operation" in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Occupying Ukraine an ‘ impossible task’ and will mark ‘Putin’s end’, Ben Wallace insists

Occupying Ukraine and its 44 million citizens will be an “impossible task” for Russia and will mark Vladimir Putin’s “end”, Ben Wallace has insisted.With the invasion now its 13th day, the defence secretary said the indiscriminate shelling of the civilian population showed that Kremlin forces were becoming increasingly “desperate” in the country.He stressed the cost for Putin would not just be in the invasion, with thousands of Russian casualties already reported, but in the “decades of occupation which I don’t think he’ll be able to sustain”.“This will be Putin’s end, this country,” he said. “So it should be because...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky slams Putin’s ‘pure Nazi behaviour’ in direct plea to American Jews

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to American Jews for support and compared the Russian troops in his beleaguered country to the Nazi army that marched across Europe in the Second World War.“This is just pure Nazi behaviour. I can’t even qualify this in any different manner,” Mr Zelensky told the Conference of Presidents of American Jewish Organizations, an umbrella organisation of Jewish groups, over a Zoom call on Monday.The president, who is Jewish, listed a number of cities and towns that have reportedly been destroyed by Russian troops, while outnumbered Ukrainian troops continued to fight them.“They are throwing...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
The Independent

Zelensky’s warning to rest of Europe on what Putin wants next: We will come first, you will come second

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia will not stop with the current invasion and will continue to threaten other European countries.“We are a place in Europe, a place of freedom, a zone of freedom,” he said in an interview with ABC News’ David Muir that aired on Monday. “When the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us. Because we will come first, you will come second.”Mr Zelensky’s comments comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 13th day on Tuesday with no signs of the violence...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Minor progress has been made on establishing safe corridors to allow civilians to escape the fighting. A top Ukranian official says both sides agreed to a 12-hour-long cease-fire Tuesday for the evacuation of civilians from a key eastern city.Meanwhile, Russian aircraft continued to bomb cities in eastern and central Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Shelling pounded suburbs of the capital, Kyiv.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging his people to keep resisting the assault, which United Nations officials say has forced more than 1.7 million to flee the country. Ukraine’s foreign minister says more than 20,000 people from 52...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war highlights internal divides in Mideast nations

In a neighborhood of Iraq’s capital, a gigantic poster of Vladimir Putin with the words, “We support Russia,” was up for few hours before a security force arrived and hurriedly took it down. Then came the security directive: All public displays of Putin’s pictures shall be banned.In Lebanon, the powerful Hezbollah militia railed against the government’s condemnation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling for neutrality. Such wrangling shows the deep divisions over the Ukraine war in the Middle East, where Moscow has embedded itself as a key player in recent years, making powerful friends among state and non-state actors...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Liberal Russian Radio Station Closes After Pressure Over Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ekho Moskvy radio station, one of Russia's last remaining liberal media outlets, has been dissolved by its board after coming under pressure over its coverage of the war in Ukraine, its editor said on Thursday. The station, one of the leading news and current affairs channels in...
EUROPE
The Independent

Moscow police ‘stopping people to go through their phones’ amid anti-war protests

Police in Moscow are going through people’s phones and screening their text messages and photos, according to a reporter based in the Russian capital.Anya Vasileva, a correspondent for the Kommersant newspaper, posted a video on Telegram on Sunday that showed police near Detskiy Mir, a popular Russian toy store in Lubyanka Square in Moscow, stopping people to check their phones.Ms Vasileva said in the post that those who refused to show their phones to the police were not allowed to pass through.“I came up and asked them on what grounds they are doing this. The police checked my press...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Russia ‘built itself a trap’ and war will be ‘Putin’s end’, says Wallace

Russia has “built itself a trap” by waging war in Ukraine and uniting the international community in oppositon, the defence secretary has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s forces were way off “way off timetable” and becoming increasingly “desperate”, Ben Wallace added.Russian forces continue their advance in Ukraine with assaults on several cities. Despite strong opposition in many places, Russia has taken control of one large city, Kherson, and several towns.The defence secretary said occupation of Ukraine would be an “impossible task”. “This will be Putin’s end, this country,” he said. Elsewhere, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Commons today via...
POLITICS
WOKV

EU pledges to fight Russia's "information war" in Europe

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union officials on Tuesday defended the 27-nation bloc's decision to ban Russian state-controlled media outlets from broadcasting in the region as decisive steps to check a Kremlin-led “information war." Speaking at the European Parliament during a debate on foreign interference and disinformation,...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy