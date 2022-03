ATHENS — E.J. Lightsey likely will be able to play football again. The hope still is that will be with Georgia, but that’s not the primary concern at the moment. Lightsey, a UGA recruit from the 2022 signing class, is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in a Feb. 21 shooting in his hometown of Fitzgerald. Lightsey was one of two individuals wounded in that incident. The other person, 37-year-old Maurice Robinson, died from his wounds Thursday, according to police.

