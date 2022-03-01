ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers to waive former first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya, add Wenyen Gabriel

By Arthur Hill
 6 days ago
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers will open a two-way slot for Wenyen Gabriel by waiving Sekou Doumbouya, tweets Jovan Buha of The Athletic. L.A.’s interest in Gabriel was reported Monday, but the team had to choose between unloading either Doumbouya or fellow two-way player Mason Jones.

Doumbouya, a 21-year-old forward, got into just two NBA games after signing a two-way deal with the Lakers on Jan. 12. He played 12 games for the team’s G League affiliate in South Bay, averaging 6.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20 minutes per night.

Doumbouya spent his first two seasons with the Pistons, but was traded twice during the offseason and was eventually waived by the Rockets in early October.

Gabriel, 24, signed 10-day contracts this season with the Nets, Clippers and Pelicans during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, playing in seven total games. He has previous NBA experience with the Kings and Trail Blazers, as well as a prior stint with New Orleans.

