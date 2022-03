There are probably a few disappointed general managers with goaltending starved teams as Marc-Andre Fleury may be off the market. Jake DeBrusk is filling the net for the Boston Bruins but still trying to put himself on the NHL trade block. The Pittsburgh Penguins locker room is having a good time with Brian Boyle, and Teddy Blueger is right on schedule to return to the Penguins lineup.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO