Laurens, SC

Man arrested after shots fired in Laurens

By Sydney Broadus, Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired in Laurens.

Officers with the Laurens Police Department said they received a call at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday in reference to shots being fired near Pinehaven Street and West Main Street.

According to the police department, officers arrived in minutes and arrested the suspect, who still had the gun. For precaution, officers had local schools enter into lockdown until the suspect was taken into custody.

Police arrested Jessie Gerrod Goggans, of Laurens, and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is currently in the Johnson Detention Center and will have a bond hearing at 8 a.m. in Laurens City Court.

Officials said no one was harmed or injured. This is no threat to the public or any school.

