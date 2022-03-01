Bethalto chicken dinner set March 20

BETHALTO – The Bethalto Knights of Columbus will host a chicken dinner 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 132 Butcher St., in Bethalto.

Dinner choices include chicken strips as well as two- or four-piece dinners. Side options include macaroni & cheese, green beans and mashed potatoes and gravy.

The dinner is dine in or carry out. For carry out, please enter the parking lot from Prairie Street.

Proceeds benefit the Bethalto Knights of Columbus and Our Lady Queen of Peace church.