The singer’s loved ones posted a video that Jane Marczewski posted about validating feelings of grief in a moving tribute to her. Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski’s family posted one of the last videos that the America’s Got Talent star had taken before her death on Instagram on Tuesday February 22. The video featured Nightbirde laying in bed and talking about how important it is to embrace feelings of sadness and loss shortly before her tragic passing at age 31 on February 20, following a battle with breast cancer.

