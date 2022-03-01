ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine war: Biden, Zelenskyy speak by phone for 30 minutes

By Ronn Blitzer
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke for over half an hour via phone on Tuesday, a White House official said, as Zelenskyy's country remains under assault from invading Russian forces. Zelenskyy confirmed that the call took place, tweeting about it afterward. "Just had a conversation with @POTUS...

