Canadian dollar steady, GDP outperforms

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s GDP in Q4 was stronger than expected, at 6.7% QoQ, ahead of the estimate of 6.5% and higher than the 5.5% gain in Q3. The Canadian dollar’s reaction was muted, as investors are looking ahead to the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting on Wednesday. The red-hot GDP reading cements a...

