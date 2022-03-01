ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Caritas' Heart and Soul raises $150,000

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

BELLEVILLE – Caritas Family Solutions raised more than $150,000 through its virtual 9th annual Heart & Soul Gala presented by Federico Kia.

The gala is the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, supporting its mission of strengthening the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. The agency’s services include foster care, pregnancy care for women experiencing homelessness, adoption, counseling and independent living for adults with disabilities among other service lines.

This year’s one-hour production, emceed by WSIL-TV’s Brooke Schlyer, included a silent auction, videos about Caritas’ mission and special appearances from local celebrities such as KSDK’s Rene Knott.

Caritas Family Solutions CEO Gary Huelsmann said their goal is to raise awareness about all of the services Caritas currently provides. The agency currently serves more than 6,500 people including 1,700 foster children, throughout the Southern Illinois region. This year’s event also highlighted Caritas’ Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILA) program.

“This event is always an opportunity for us to engage with the community and educate them about the amazing work Caritas’ does for the families we serve,” said Huelsmann. “We are inspired by the resilience our children, individuals and families show and this gala was a chance to celebrate all we have accomplished together.”

Caritas also unveiled plans for its 75th anniversary celebration this summer with a kick-off on Caritas Day, July 31.

Sponsors for this year’s gala included Federico KIA, Kennedy Capital Management, Barbara & Jim Calandro, Contegra Construction Company, Cardinal Buick GMC, Edward Jones, The Gori Law Firm, Performance Roofing Inc., Thompson Coburn LLP and Dave and Jill Wenzel.

Caritas has offices in Alton, East Alton, Highland, Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Sparta and Effingham. For mpre information visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Girl Scouts promote Hometown Heroes cookie campaign

GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is offering a Hometown Heroes program where local heroes can receive Girl Scout Cookies. Local Girl Scouts chose organizations to celebrate with the gift of girl Scout Cookies: hospital workers, first responders, veterans, school staff, food banks and others making a difference. Hometown Heroes gives customers the opportunity to support their local Girl Scouts as well as local heroes.
GLEN CARBON, IL
The Telegraph

Lent begins in the Riverbend

ALTON - Thousands marked the start of Lent Wednesday with traditional services connected to Ash Wednesday. Also known as the Day of Ashes, the annual event is a day of repentance for Christians worldwide.  At St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Father Paul Nguyen applied ash crosses to the foreheads of students and adults from nearby St. Mary's School Wednesday. Nguyen addressed the children on their level, since they made up most of the 10 a.m. Mass. He reminded them that Ash Wednesday marks about six weeks to Easter and the beginning of the Lenten season.
The Telegraph

Granite City notes Young Authors winners

GRANITE CITY — Granite City schools have announced its Young Authors winners for the 2021-22 school year. Each spring the Madison County Regional Office of Education recognizes Young Authors winners in grades K-8 at a countywide event. Students have the opportunity to share their books with each other, participate in reading/writing centric activities and be entertained by a local author, storyteller or performer.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Final call issued for Women of Distinction nominees

ALTON – YWCA Southwestern Illinois is issuing its final call for 2022 Women of Distinction (WOD) nominations. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, or postmarked by Saturday, March 11. Nomination packages are available at YWCA or on the YWCA website ( www.altonywca.com ). You may request nomination materials by calling 618-465-7774 or by emailing info@ywcaswil.org.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Mount Vernon, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
East Alton, IL
City
Belleville, IL
Belleville, IL
Society
City
Olney, IL
City
Carterville, IL
The Telegraph

Stuart hosts feminine products drive

EDWARDSVILLE — In honor of Women’s History Month, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a Menstrual Hygiene Drive throughout March in partnership with I Support the Girls-Edwardsville, a nonprofit that collects and distributes essential items like bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products. Stuart will be collecting pads, tampons and other menstrual hygiene products.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Bethalto chicken dinner set March 20

BETHALTO – The Bethalto Knights of Columbus will host a chicken dinner 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 132 Butcher St., in Bethalto. Dinner choices include chicken strips as well as two- or four-piece dinners. Side options include macaroni & cheese, green beans and mashed potatoes and gravy.
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Epic Food weeks returning to Riverbend

ALTON - Back by popular demand, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will celebrate local foods with an epic foodie experience throughout June. Businesses and restaurants serving great burgers, wings, ice cream and pizza will be highlighted.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Church Women Lenten services start March 2

ALTON - The Greater Alton Church Women United has announced the Lenten Service calendar starting on Ash Wednesday, March 2. The first service will take place at Main St. United Methodist, 1400 Main St., in Alton at Noon. Services will be every Wednesday at different churches in Alton and Godfrey from March 2- April 13 and a final service on Friday, April 15. Most churches will serve lunch for a $5 offering. The Greater Alton Church Women United will also collect for Food Crisis Center and Oasis Women' Center.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Foster Children#Homelessness#Charity#Caritas Family Solutions#Wsil Tv#Ksdk#Cila#Caritas Day#Barbara Jim Calandro#Buick#Thompson Coburn Llp
The Telegraph

Discover what makes rivers 'great' March 15

EAST ALTON – Explore the key elements that determine what makes a river great at the March 15 Neighbor Nights event presented by Media Specialist Jen Young. The event is a collaboration between the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) and Green Drinks Kankakee Meet-Up group. Green Drinks is an international organization consisting of local groups who meet monthly to network and discuss sustainable and environmental topics.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

AMH resumes skin cancer screenings

ALTON — Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, is resuming its free monthly skin cancer screenings starting March 22. The screenings will be held, by appointment only, 4-6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month in Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. To register, call 618-463-7220 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org , then go to Classes & Events. Because of physical distancing, a limited amount of people will be allowed inside the office at one time.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Wrestling group returns to Alton

ALTON - St. Louis Anarchy Wrestling will return to Alton at the former Knights of Columbus building at 405 E. 4th St. from 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, March 4. Gary Jay and Anthony Henry will face off for the Gateway Heritage Championship. Founded in 2003 as the Lethal Wrestling Alliance, the organization changed its name to St. Louis Anarchy (SLA) in 2011. The SLA has featured several wrestlers with ties to World Wrestling Entertainment, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and other prestigious independent promotions. For more information, visit www.stlanarchy.com .
WWE
The Telegraph

Get help finding a job you want

GLEN CARBON - Hey, did you know there's a place in Glen Carbon that focuses on helping people find jobs? This is a cool thing to do, and they are going to have walk-in interviews from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the Glen Carbon office.  Express Employment Professionals, at 20 Junction Drive West, in Glen Carbon, helps as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people, according to its Facebook page. Now Express Employment Professionals is hosting walk-in interviews this week.  Stop by the Express Employment Professionals' office and interview for a position that Express has available or talk to a recruiter about career advancement opportunities.
GLEN CARBON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
The Telegraph

Elsah preps for annual photography exhibit

ELSAH - The Village of Elsah Museum will hold its annual Photography Exhibit April 2 to Aug. 7 in the museum building, Elsah Village Hall, at 26 LaSalle St., in Elsah.  The theme is "Elsah Postcard." There will be an opening reception Saturday, April 2, during which the winners will be announced. Submissions are due by Monday, March 14. 2022. For details, visit www.escapetoelsah.com under the tab "Events." Questions should be directed to historicelsah@gmail.com.
ELSAH, IL
The Telegraph

Local treats featured at Illinois Food Expo

SPRINGFIELD — Two area businesses will be well represented at the annual Illinois Product Expo this weekend at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. SS Backwards Longhorn Meats from Medora in Macoupin County will be offering its grass-fed beef sticks that company owner Dara Simmons said are “the best you’ll ever taste, not greasy or over-seasoned like the ones you may have tasted before.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Freedom Plasma holds grand opening in Wood River

WOOD RIVER - Freedom Plasma in Wood River is seeing a growing interest in its services. Located at 520 Wesley Drive in Wood River, Freedom Plasma opened the center in October in a former Office Max building that had sat empty for a number of years. The firm started with 12 machines to separate plasma and now plans to have as many as 48.  Tommy Hubachek, director of the center, said the process is different from going to a blood drive. After a screening test, patients donate their whole blood which goes through a process called plasmolysis in which the plasma is separated from red blood cells. The red blood cells are returned to the patient.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City Mardi Gras 'overwhelming' success

GRANITE CITY - Kari Shipley and Chelsea Scaturro were hoping they'd have at least a handful of people in attendance for the city's first Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday. Instead, the presales for the bar crawl wristbands exceeded 500, forcing them to order more wristbands - and more buses. Before Saturday was over, Shipley and Scaturro were told they were signed up for life with the Granite City Mardi Gras. "This is overwhelming," Scaturro said. "This is more than we ever could have expected.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

For the birds: Selecting right feed draws feathered friends

EAST ALTON - Bird songs are a sure sign of spring. Although some area residents feed backyard birds over the winter, many more will pick up the activity again as the temperatures start to warm up. Community Seed & Feed in East Alton has offered bird feeding supplies for 100 years, and they are well-stocked for the return of backyard springtime feeding.  "We have a premium mix that's our biggest seller but black oil sunflower is pretty good too," said Community Seed & Feed owner Cody Blacklock. "The majority of birds around here will feed on those two types of mixes, including Cardinals, Titmice, Finches and Woodpeckers."
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
654
Followers
293
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy