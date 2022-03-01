ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL

State loan aids Wood River stormwater project

By Ron DeBrock
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMlPS_0eSbvFqQ00
Wood River City Hall (Submitted)

WOOD RIVER — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $2 million water infrastructure loan for Wood River.

The funding was announced as part of eight projects announced by state officials Tuesday with more than $65.6 million in loans for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (October-December).

In Wood River, city officials will use an IEPA loan for $2,045,648.75 to construct the East End Detention Basin to help prevent overflows during storms.

The project includes ditch closure and infiltration chambers, a new stormwater detention basin, pump station, force main, storm sewers and necessary appurtenances. The loan has an interest rate of 1.11% and includes $613,694.63 in potential loan forgiveness.

The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program provides low-interest loans, which fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

“Communities throughout Illinois continue to face the challenges of aging wastewater and drinking water infrastructure,” said IEPA Director John J. Kim. “The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund provides cost-saving loans to communities and water reclamation districts to meet the needs of their residents and customers.”

Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund includes two loan programs: the Water Pollution Control Loan Program which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program for drinking water projects.

The programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects. The state matching funds for FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs. 3
Projects funded in FY22 receive an interest rate of just 1.11% for both wastewater and drinking water loans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Godfrey to seek concrete replacement bids

GODFREY - Village Engineer Rich Beran has prepared a request for bids for the 2022 Concrete Pavement Replacement Project in Godfrey. The work will be a continuation of the previous years' projects in the Storyland Subdivision. The village has compiled information on all of the streets within the village not maintained by any other entity. The inventory consists of the pavement length, width, area, and type, broken into various segments which are typically from side street to side street, where applicable.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Site work starts for Godfrey Dollar Tree

GODFREY - A Dollar Tree in Godfrey is finally taking its first steps to completion. Jim Mager, Godfrey Director of Economic Development, was approached by Dollar Tree in 2020 with the idea to build the store. In July 2021, the Godfrey board of trustees announced the construction of the store on 6915 Godfrey Road, across from Wal-Mart. Trustees approved to pay $75,000 in financial assistance to cover sewer costs and other incentives.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Glen Carbon engineering firm honored

GLEN CARBON — Kaskaskia Engineering Group, LLC (KEG) was named “Medium Firm of the Year” at the annual ACEC Illinois 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards. Founded in 2006, the engineering and construction firm has grown from a three-person operation in Belleville to nine offices in four states, more than 50 employees and numerous infrastructure projects throughout the Midwest.
GLEN CARBON, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River work nearing completion

WOOD RIVER - Work continues on a drainage project in Wood River. On Monday a worker using a jack-hammer to break up an obstacle could be seen. Work continues on enclosing the ditch in the 1800 block of Rock Hill Road in Wood River. Arched pieces of yellow plastic, which connect together, have been used to enclose the drainage ditch all along the western end of Roack Hill Road. The plastic structure is then buried under dirt.
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Wood River, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Wood River, IL
The Telegraph

Grow Solar announces 56 planned arrays

GODFREY — The Grow Solar St. Louis and Grow Solar Metro East programs have announced that 56 households in the Metro St. Louis region are planning to add arrays,. The Midwest Renewable Energy Association initiative helps homeowners navigate the solar industry with a limited-time group buy discount program.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Discover what makes rivers 'great' March 15

EAST ALTON – Explore the key elements that determine what makes a river great at the March 15 Neighbor Nights event presented by Media Specialist Jen Young. The event is a collaboration between the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) and Green Drinks Kankakee Meet-Up group. Green Drinks is an international organization consisting of local groups who meet monthly to network and discuss sustainable and environmental topics.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Pritzker officially lifts school mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday issued an updated executive order officially lifting the mask requirement in most indoor settings. In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the executive order also lifts the mask requirement in K-12 schools and daycares. School districts and private businesses can continue to require masks at their discretion.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Capitol-bound truckers roll through region

TROY - A large crowd of flag-waving, shouting people lined overpasses that crossed Interstate 70 in Madison County on Tuesday to cheer on a convoy of about 100 trucks headed to Washington, D.C. The People's Convoy - which left Adelanto, California for an 11-day trip to the U.S. Capitol - passed through eastern Missouri and Illinois. A second group of truckers called the Freedom Convoy apparently disbanded from lack of participation. Arriving just before noon, it took more than 30 minutes for all of the trucks in the convoy to pass a single point. The stated goal of the group when they reach Washington is to ask for an end to all mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Projects#River Basin#Infrastructure#Water Pollution#Wood River City Hall#Iepa#Fy2020 2024
The Telegraph

Local treats featured at Illinois Food Expo

SPRINGFIELD — Two area businesses will be well represented at the annual Illinois Product Expo this weekend at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. SS Backwards Longhorn Meats from Medora in Macoupin County will be offering its grass-fed beef sticks that company owner Dara Simmons said are “the best you’ll ever taste, not greasy or over-seasoned like the ones you may have tasted before.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
656
Followers
293
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy