State loan aids Wood River stormwater project

Wood River City Hall (Submitted)

WOOD RIVER — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $2 million water infrastructure loan for Wood River.

The funding was announced as part of eight projects announced by state officials Tuesday with more than $65.6 million in loans for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (October-December).

In Wood River, city officials will use an IEPA loan for $2,045,648.75 to construct the East End Detention Basin to help prevent overflows during storms.

The project includes ditch closure and infiltration chambers, a new stormwater detention basin, pump station, force main, storm sewers and necessary appurtenances. The loan has an interest rate of 1.11% and includes $613,694.63 in potential loan forgiveness.

The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program provides low-interest loans, which fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

“Communities throughout Illinois continue to face the challenges of aging wastewater and drinking water infrastructure,” said IEPA Director John J. Kim. “The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund provides cost-saving loans to communities and water reclamation districts to meet the needs of their residents and customers.”

Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund includes two loan programs: the Water Pollution Control Loan Program which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program for drinking water projects.

The programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects. The state matching funds for FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs. 3

Projects funded in FY22 receive an interest rate of just 1.11% for both wastewater and drinking water loans.