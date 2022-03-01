ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rumored to be back together

Times and Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new celebrity rumor making the rounds...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
Architectural Digest

Is Jason Momoa Living in His Custom RV?

The past few years have been busy for Jason Momoa. Since first being cast as Aquaman, and appearing in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actor has been in and out of DC Comics productions, totaling a whopping seven different Justice League projects in six years, along with numerous other film roles. Amid all of his skyrocketing success and his unfortunate split from his wife of five years, Lisa Bonet, earlier this year, speculation that the actor is living in his custom RV has recently surfaced via Daily Mail. The publication obtained paparazzi pictures showing Momoa with the RV parked on a friend’s lawn.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Celebrity
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I Don't Think I Would' Be Okay with Kim Cattrall Joining And Just Like That...

Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones likely won't appear in the same room together ever again. When And Just Like That... star Sarah Jessica Parker was asked if she would be okay with former costar Kim Cattrall returning to the Sex and the City franchise, Parker told Variety, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Jason Momoa is living in a luxury RV after Lisa Bonet split, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Wonderwall.com rounded up all the proof that stars are nothing like the rest of us from February 2022, starting with this story that's sure to make your jaw drop… On Jan. 24, 2022, The Sun reported that, amid his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa has been living in a luxury Ford RV parked outside a friend's house in Los Angeles. His custom EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 reportedly retails for $750K … which is more than a good-sized house costs in some parts of the country. Ironically, a source told the British tabloid that the "Aquaman" actor prefers to stay in his home-on-wheels over booking a hotel room because "he's really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s Intense Chemistry on ‘Mad Max’ Made Casting Director Crash Her Car

The path to “Fury Road” is paved with off-the-charts sexual chemistry. While casting “Mad Max: Fury Road” took years, casting director Ronna Kress knew that Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were the perfect actors to play Furiosa and Mad Max, respectively. Despite Hardy wowing in his audition — and beating out other actors like Michael Fassbender, Armie Hammer, Jeremy Renner, and even Eminem — Kress admitted that Hardy was not hired until she and director George Miller could witness a table read opposite Theron. “We did a video-conference call at Warner Bros. with George so he could talk to Tom and Charlize, because...
MOVIES
The Independent

Zoë Kravitz wears Catwoman-inspired dress at The Batman premiere: ‘I’m in love’

Zoë Kravitz arrived on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Batman in a Catwoman-inspired black gown.For Tuesday night’s red carpet in New York City, the actor, who portrays the iconic character opposite Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, in the new film, opted for a black strapless floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown with a tie-up lace front.The outfit took inspiration from Catwoman for its neckline, which resembled two cat face silhouettes complete with pointed ears.Kravitz completed the feline-inspired look with a sleek updo and simple jewellery.On social media, fans shared their appreciation of the outfit, with one...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy