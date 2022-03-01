ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

'Set me up for life': Female college athletes stash NIL cash

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

A figure sprints toward the camera along a walkway at an apartment complex, first in real time, then in...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Fox News

Kennedy Saves American Athletes From Olympic Pressure

On this episode, Kennedy sits down with Olympic Gold Medalist Jonny Moseley to discuss the pressure American Olympic athletes face and how they deal with the constant strain. Jonny and Kennedy discuss various Olympic athletes and the result of the immense stress put on them by the media, brands, and even themselves.
SPORTS
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia athletes get first NIL collective in Classic City Collective

A new partnership will help to maximize Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Georgia student-athletes. Classic City Collective will look to provide NIL opportunities for Georgia student-athletes, including social media and traditional endorsement deals, promotional appearances, and digitial opportunities. Icon Source, a digital endorsement deals marketplace that includes former Georgia punter Drew Butler on its board, will assist the Collective.
GEORGIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Former WNBA Player Offers Negotiating Tips for Student Athletes

With the NCAA’s new interim policy on name, image, and likeness (NIL) for college athletes, companies are able to contract with student athletes to endorse and promote their products and services. Companies benefit by earning publicity and goodwill, and the student-athlete benefits by earning financial or some other form of compensation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

University of Oregon announces launch of first NIL licensed marketplace in college athletics

On Thursday, the University of Oregon announced the launch of a historic project that could have major ramifications in the world of name, image and likeness opportunities. The university has created the Oregon Ducks NIL Marketplace, the first licensed school marketplace in the history of college athletics. It was launched in order to support Oregon student-athletes in maximizing name, image, and likeness opportunities.
OREGON STATE
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF
ESPN

Tina Thompson fired after four seasons as Virginia women's basketball coach

WNBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tina Thompson has been fired as Virginia women's basketball coach after completing her fourth losing season at the helm of the Cavaliers. Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, who hired Thompson in 2018, announced Thursday the termination of Thompson's contract, which had...
VIRGINIA STATE

