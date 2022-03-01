ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit by car in Murfreesboro

By Rana Mitchell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
A pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.

A woman driving a Nissan Versa told the Murfreesboro Police Department that she was temporarily blinded by the sun while driving. The driver hit the pedestrian as he was walking on West Molloy Lane around 6:30 a.m.

The passenger-side mirror and headlight of the car were damaged after the crash.

Later in the day, the driver returned to the scene and told officers she was not sure if she had hit anyone.

A passerby found the pedestrian as they walked by the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver received citations for failure to exercise due care and driving without a license.

