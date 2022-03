Stress takes its toll on all of us, and sometimes an adult needs to relax and be a kid again. If you are a parent, I am sure you are tempted to join in when you take your kids to fun places like arcades, laser tag, or children's museums. Even though we have become adults, it doesn't mean we can't have fun and be children at heart. There is a place in Twin Falls that recognizes this, and that is why once a month they make a night just for adults to be a kid again.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO