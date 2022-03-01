ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Rising number of families struggle to meet expenses after expiration of child tax credit

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Reid Wilson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jqp9_0eSbtNpo00

( The Hill ) — An expansion of the Child Tax Credit included in a coronavirus relief package passed last year helped lift millions of American children out of poverty in what experts called one of the most successful anti-poverty experiments ever conducted in the United States.

More News from WRBL

Previous surveys showed about one in four households used the child tax credit payments to cover expenses, money that is no longer available. The current survey showed about a third of families with children reported they did not have enough food sometimes or often.

The expanded child tax credit payments equated to as much as $600 for a family of four with two children under the age of 5, the equivalent of a quarter of the federal poverty limit. More than 36 million families received monthly payments of up to $300 per child under 5 years old and up to $250 for children between the ages of 6 and 17, wrote Katherine Giefer, a statistician at the Census Bureau’s Social, Economic and Housing Statistics Division.

Congress failed to renew the tax credit at the end of 2021. An expansion was part of the Build Back Better plan that died at the end of last year, in the face of opposition from Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who objected to several elements of the plan.

The impacts of poverty on children extend well beyond a child’s present situation, said Rich Besser, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who now heads the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which backs expanding the credit.

“Poverty is connected to so many things in a child’s life,” Besser said in an interview. “When you look at the impact of poverty, poverty means that a family is in a stressful situation. It means that a family is at risk for not having enough food to eat, is at risk of eviction, is at risk for having the heat turned off in the winter.”

“The chronic stress that you experience from poverty takes a toll on your health. That kind of chronic stress response is extremely detrimental to one’s physical health,” he said.

Governor Ivey Signs House Bill 231 providing tax relief for Alabama families

The Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, an experimental series of polls designed to test in near-real time the impacts of the pandemic and the associated economic catastrophe and recovery, tracked how families spent their child tax credit payments over recent months.

Economists said they were thrilled with the results, which showed families spending on necessities and common expenses, rather than on extravagances or savings. About one in four households with children reported using the payments to cover expenses. Households with children that struggled to cover expenses were twice as likely to use the payments to make ends meet; those families were eight times more likely to borrow money from friends and family and when times got tight.

“Nine in ten families with low incomes were using this money to pay for everyday expenses. Food, utilities, housing. This was really crucial support to help families that were struggling to make ends meet,” Cox said. “Families spent this money exactly as we would have expected on crucial everyday expenses.”

And the expansion helped deliver more money to the most impoverished, especially Black and Latino children. About half of Black and Latino families were not receiving the full child tax credit because their incomes were too low, a gap that the American Rescue Plan’s expansion eliminated.

Now, supporters of an expanded credit warned that the progress made last year risks unraveling, sending millions of children back into poverty that could have long-term impacts on their physical and mental well-being.

“The incredible benefits of the expanded tax credit, the reduction in child poverty, the reduction in stress of not being able to pay the bills, that’s going to go away,” Besser said. “These are real, and the idea that as a nation something as simple as this can reduce childhood poverty by 40 percent or even higher, this kind of program that we don’t celebrate and immediately make it permanent is unconscionable.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Fact check: Stoli and Smirnoff vodka are not made in Russia

(WETM) — As bars and restaurants across the country take part in the trend of dumping Russian vodka, there is confusion as to which brands are made in Russia. More News from WRBL Two popular brands of vodka are: Stoli (Stolichnaya) and Smirnoff. Both are not made in Russia. Stoli Group, the makers of their […]
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
CBS News

Millions of low-income Americans eligible for tax refund boost this year

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

What 2022 Means for Stimulus Checks and the Child Tax Credit

So far, most American adults have received $3,200 in direct stimulus payments — $1,200 from the CARES Act in March 2020, $600 at the end of that year and then $1,400 from the American Rescue Plan under the Biden administration in 2021. That doesn’t count payments for qualifying dependents or other stimulus money like expanded unemployment or advance payments on the child tax credit.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: When you’ll get your $1,657 payment

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security payment worth an average of $1,657 in just a couple of days. Anyone collecting these benefits has seen the 5.9% COLA increase in their check. This began Jan. 1, after being announced in Oct. amid high rates of rapid inflation. The 5.9%...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

You might get triple your usual tax refund if you read this now

The Biden White House marked Tuesday, February 8, as a “day of action” to remind Americans to sign up for two huge tax credits when preparing their federal tax return this year. One is the expanded child tax credit, with the second half of that coming via this year’s tax return. The other? The Earned Income Tax Credit, which the Biden administration nearly tripled for workers without dependent children.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Millions of Americans have no idea they’re eligible for tax credits up to $8,000

The now-defunct child tax credit expansion is back in the news this week, thanks to AOC saying the expiration of the monthly checks is at least partly responsible for a rise in crime. And that she’s so disgusted with the “s–tshow” of Congress that she thinks about quitting politics “all the time.” Such comments, however, ignore a couple of key facts — such as the second half of the child tax credit, coming via this year’s tax season. Plus other benefits, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Tax Relief#The Child Tax Credit#American#The Census Bureau#Senate#Republicans
MarketRealist

Can You Claim Pets as Dependents? Pet-Related Tax Breaks Exist

Come tax season, Americans scramble to find every possible tax deduction and credit to reduce their tax bills or maximize their tax refunds. Keeping more of your income is appealing, but following the rules is also important. Many people want to know if they can claim pets as dependents on their taxes. According to Forbes, the simple answer is no. However, there are some tax breaks for pet owners.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy