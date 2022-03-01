ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LIFE confirm new album North East Coastal Town details

By Live4ever
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIFE have UK and European tour dates coming up this year. LIFE have confirmed their new album North East Coastal Town is to be released on June 10th. As with much of the band’s past output, the landscape and people of their hometown are front and centre on...

