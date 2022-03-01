LIFE confirm new album North East Coastal Town details

There’s a saying: the couple that spas together, stays together. And from the outset, I have to say, for this couple at least, it was looking good. We were booked into a three night Couples’ Retreat at Euphoria spa, in the UNESCO site of Mystras in the Peloponnese, southern Greece, and it seemed a great way to cement a four years-plus relationship: with some sunshine, some relaxation, and a few massages for good measure. Perhaps, as we said to one another in the car on the way there from Athens, dark grey clouds looming dramatically over distant mountains, if this worked well we should even do this once a year, as a sort of physical and emotional M.O.T. Keep us alive together for longer.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO