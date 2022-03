In Cheap Tricks, we’ll help you make the most out of everyday supermarket staples. Next up: How to make canned soup better—super, even. There was a yearlong phase in my life where all I would eat for lunch was canned soup. I was starting a food business and had no time and even less money. Every day I would open a can, toddle over to the microwave, and pull my trusty bag of chopped herbs, spices, and miscellaneous cheeses out of the fridge—as my coworkers silently wondered if I was finally losing it. I knew what they didn’t: Like a blank canvas, a can of soup is full of infinite possibility. Ever since, those deeply misunderstood tins have held a warm place in my heart.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO