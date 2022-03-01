Trust evidence, not celebrities, by Jim Potter

I rarely write letters to the editor but am compelled to respond to the letter published in the Sentinel on Feb. 23 by John D. Wyndham (“Trust Kennedy, not doctors, on COVID”). The suggestion that people should self-prescribe ivermectin, a veterinary anti-parasitic medication, to treat COVID-19 is unwise...
Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
After dating a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and berate yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love-bombing of the gaslighting.
By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and trying to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
Ever been involved in a work situation where conflict escalated out of control? Probably. How did the people involved in this scenario diffuse the drama? Were they calm, clear-headed, optimistic, and mutually respectful?. Those are good examples of people who respond well under crisis. The other example is someone who...
SAN FRANCISCO — “Are we in the metaverse right now?” I ask the man in line behind me. We’ve been waiting about 30 minutes to be outfitted with holographic glasses that will make 3D digital images appear in rooms that, to the naked eye, look empty.
Take it from spiritual teacher and New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein: "Any feeling of being unsafe [can] activate a small-T trauma or a big-T trauma," she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.
Beating the bite of mosquitoes this spring and summer could hinge on your attire and your skin, a new study shows. A common mosquito species—after detecting a telltale gas that we exhale—flies toward specific colors, including red, orange, black, and cyan. The mosquitoes ignore other colors, such as green, purple, blue, and white.
Keene State has named a new director of its Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, according to a news release the college issued Thursday. Kate DeConinck, an anthropologist of religion with expertise in religion in the wake of mass tragedies, will assume the role in July. She replaces Peter McBride, who left Keene State in July to return to his native Northern Ireland.
HOLLYWOOD—So Kareem is not dead, that is the bomb that was dropped in last week’s cliffhanger on “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘Gathering Evidence’ saw Dale questioning Kareem about his disappearance and it was apparent he was keep a whopper of a secret because he doesn’t want the truth to come out about Hunter Franklin making those threats. You last your phone, Kareem, really?
In July of 2020, I retired and relocated to Alstead from a very large suburb of New York City. I consider myself a New York refugee, and I tell people I “defunded” New York, for good reason. Those of you who were born and raised here know what...
If you’ve ever worn high heels or a corset, you know that fashion can be a killer; uncomfortable, and confining, especially for women, all for the sake of conforming to cultural pressure. It comes with a price that has often compromised women’s safety, comfort, and belief in the beauty of their own bodies. But far more often, it presents us with moral choices. Think of the fur trade or how child labor is used for our insatiable desire for more and more clothes to stuff our closets. This isn’t a new dilemma, but perhaps we can learn something from the surprising actions of Minna Hall and Harriet Hemenway, a pair of cousins from the early 1900s, who showed that fashion is fickle, but style endures.
This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a mental health professional if you suspect apotentially larger issue.
Former TV personality, Dr. Oz has challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci to a debate so he can "face the fact he got Covid wrong." Oz, who is apparently now running as a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania even though he’s currently living in New Jersey, first proposed his duel—err "debate"—to Dr. Fauci back in January.Since his first video, he has essentially continued to beg the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States to humor him by engaging in a debate. "I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him"...
Recently, my wife and I got into a disagreement. It wasn't about anything consequential, but it was a passionate conversation. At one point, my wife demonstrated that she knew much more about this subject that I did, and that I was making some assumptions that simply weren't true. Suddenly, I...
Much has been written about the toxicity of “mommy wine culture.” In some circles, like Facebook groups with names like “Mommy Needs Wine” and “Mommy Wine Time,” it’s not just alcohol, it’s “mom juice.” It’s ever-present at parent gatherings, reinforced in popular culture and emblazoned on T-shirts with phrases like “wine mom goals.”
Sometimes, what is said to a sufferer can be as painful as the illness itself. The Loneliness of DepressionYoal Desurmont, Unsplash. Further, depression exists within my own family and I can attest the illness is not something to ignore. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue, whether on your behalf or that of a loved one or associate, that requires attention.
