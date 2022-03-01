Trust evidence, not celebrities, by Jim Potter

If you’ve ever worn high heels or a corset, you know that fashion can be a killer; uncomfortable, and confining, especially for women, all for the sake of conforming to cultural pressure. It comes with a price that has often compromised women’s safety, comfort, and belief in the beauty of their own bodies. But far more often, it presents us with moral choices. Think of the fur trade or how child labor is used for our insatiable desire for more and more clothes to stuff our closets. This isn’t a new dilemma, but perhaps we can learn something from the surprising actions of Minna Hall and Harriet Hemenway, a pair of cousins from the early 1900s, who showed that fashion is fickle, but style endures.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO