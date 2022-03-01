ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sneak Peek At Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind As Opening Nears

themeparktourist.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait for the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has seemed like a relentless one. We found out in November 2021 that the attraction will officially open at EPCOT this Summer. We are still waiting for an exact opening date although recently a leaked date of...

www.themeparktourist.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Disney World Might Have Accidentally Revealed New Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Opening Date

A deleted tweet by a Disney executive may have leaked when EPCOT's highly anticipated new ride. Earlier today, Disney Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell posted a seemingly innocent tweet about test riding the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, which is set to open sometime this year. However, a previous version of the tweet that Morrell deleted may have spoiled when the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride will open at EPCOT. The first version of the tweet (which Morrell deleted, but was screen captured and shared by Walt Disney World News Today) noted that the ride will open Memorial Day Weekend. Disney hasn't officially announced the opening date for the ride, but Morrell probably has a good idea as to when it will open due to his position.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Drunk Guests Strip & Brawl at Disney Springs Before Slipping in Vomit, Splash Mountain Fails to Open Until An Hour Before Close, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade Debuts, and More: Daily Recap (2/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 11, 2022.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Disney’s New Star Wars Hotel Will Transport You to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

You will hear that intergalactic greeting repeatedly even before you take the long walk down an almost brutalist, intentionally drab, concrete hallway. That leads to an elevator—er, pod—that shuttles you from the planet’s surface to the spacious atrium of the Halcyon, the hub of Disney World’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Rewind#Sneak Previews#Cosmic#Disney#Nova Corps#Starjumper
ComicBook

Disney World Just Closed One of Magic Kingdom's Most Popular Rides

The time between the holidays and the start of spring breaks has always been a prime opportunity for Disney Parks to get work done on their various rides, especially those attractions that have been around for a number of years. Disney's most iconic rides have been in operation for decades, and they could also use a little refurbishment and maintenance from time to time, to help ensure everything continues to run smoothly for years to come. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when a popular ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World shuts down for a few days during the month of February.
TRAVEL
CharlotteObserver.com

Disney Shows Off Its Controversial New Attraction

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has faced its share of negative feedback over its theme parks. People may take issue with its Covid protocols or lament changes to your ability to "hop" between parks since the pandemic hit. The theme park leader has also dealt with controversies over rides like Splash Mountain and The Jungle Cruise which have had aspects that are troubling if not downright racist (albeit under a modern lens, not based on societal norms when those rides launched).
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9

Take A Look Inside Disney World’s New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The hype has been strong ahead of the approaching launch of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World on March 1. Nothing like a traditional hotel stay, the two-day, two-night “voyage” aboard the Halcyon starcruiser aims to take guests on an immersive adventure through the “Star Wars” galaxy (without actually leaving the planet … or even Disney World’s property).
LIFESTYLE
Cinema Blend

Could Disneyland And Disney World Return To The Days Of Ride Tickets? Why That May Not Be The Worst Idea

Walt Disney famously said that Disneyland would never be finished; it would always grow and change with time. That’s certainly been true with the attractions, for the most part, but it’s also true when it comes to the way the Disney Parks operate. New policies and procedures get implemented over time which change the way simply getting into the parks functions. But the new processes recently implemented at the domestic parks look a lot like the way things used to work when Disneyland first opened.
TRAVEL
frommers.com

Disney Raises Prices Again! Even Die-Hard Fans Now Turning Against Poor Quality

Disney quietly raises theme park prices nearly every year—but this year, it hits differently. The price of tickets for multiday Walt Disney World parks admission, which used to start at $434.83 for four days (and could cost as much as $596.74 on busy days), now starts at $447.70 (the max price remains the same).
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

Limited Edition Jedi Temple Guard Lightsaber Hilt Lands at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Force is strong at Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, as the legendary dealer has his hands on a new limited edition lightsaber hilt from the Jedi Temple Guard. It’s so limited edition in fact that we had to enter a virtual queue just to buy it, and blades are sold separately.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

NEW Look at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser ‘Real’ Lightsaber and More Starcruiser Features

What exactly does it mean to be fully immersed in the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Take a look at some new photos from the Halcyon below. A new video on the Disney Parks Blog features three of the people who helped create this bold new adventure in a galaxy far, far away: Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge and Creative Director Cory Rouse from Walt Disney Imagineering, and Mikhael Tara Garver, director of immersive experiences.
INSTAGRAM
CinemaBlend

How Disney World’s Galactic Starcruiser Will Actually Make The Galaxy Edge Experience Different For Hotel Guests

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was a very different addition to Disney World when it arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Rather than simply being a land themed around Star Wars, it was designed to make you feel like you were inside the franchise, with attractions and experiences that created a new planet in the galaxy far, far away. Now with the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s even more immersive Star Wars experience, the level of immersion has increased yet again, but that includes the way guests will interact with Galaxy’s Edge as well.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy