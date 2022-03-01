ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Toews among injured players targeting Thursday return

Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King announced Tuesday that Jonathan Toews, Tyler Johnson, Calvin de Haan and Riley Stillman could all be available to play in Thursday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Toews — who's been in concussion protocol...

